Boy, 16, rapes 58-year-old woman

A 16-year-old boy allegedly raped a 58-year-old woman and murdered her by sickle and hit her brutally in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

According to Indian police officials, the boy allegedly stuffed a plastic bag and a cloth into the 58-year-old victim’s mouth and dragged her to an under-construction part of the building where she resided.

After tying her to a door, the boy allegedly hit the woman repeatedly and raped her when she became motionless after being suffocated, the official said.

The boy later fled after taking away Rs 1,000 cash and jewellery kept in the woman’s house, he said. “After being detained, the boy admitted to the crime during interrogation,” the official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said information was received on February 1 that the body of a 58-year-old woman was found at an under-construction building.

On the basis of a tip-off from informers and the investigation, the police arrested the boy living in her neighbourhood.

The woman’s family members also expressed suspicion on the boy, who used to come to their house to watch television two years back, the official said. Her family had then accused him of stealing a mobile phone, which led to enmity between the boy and the family, the police said.

He was sent to a juvenile home and a case was registered against him under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections including 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 460 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) 380 (theft) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence), the police added.

