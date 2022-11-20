Boy, 8, dies after dogs attack in Chiniot

A pack of stray dogs mauled an eight-year-old boy to death in Tahli Mangeni town of Punjab’s Chiniot district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The deceased boy was identified as Bilal Hassan who was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside his home.

In the horrific incident, the stray dogs ate parts of his body. The incident created panic in the town and residents stopped other children from going outside their homes.

According to the locals, several stray dogs were roaming in the area and no steps were taken by the local administration for the safety of the citizens.

Comments