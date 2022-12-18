Boy begging at shrine turns out to be Crorepati

A 10-year-old Indian child who had been begging at the Piran Kaliyar shrine in Roorkee city, India, turned out to be a Crorepati, but not what you may expect next.

The 10-year-old panhandler, Shahzaib Alam, who had gone missing after his parents passed away over a year ago, was a resident of Pandauli village in UP’s Saharanpur district, India.

Shahzaib’s parents were separated in 2019, after which his mother decide live with her parents, however, his father, Mohammad Naved, died due to chronic illness later that year.

The woman and her lone kid eventually relocated to the Piran Kaliyar Sharif Dargah — a highly-revered Sufi saint’s shrine close to Roorkee.

However, sorrow hit him again in 2021 when his mother Imrana passed away from Covid-19.

Shahzaib, who was now an orphan, sought shelter in the shrine because he had no one left to take care of him. Since then, he had been residing there as a “beggar,” dependent on devotees and donors.

Little did the young boy know, his grandfather Mohammad Yaqub, who passed away in 2021, would leave behind a life-changing inheritance that would change his life.

He reportedly left his two-story home and five-bigha piece of land, which together are valued close to Rs2 crore, to his late son Naved’s child, who was still missing at that time.

The family of Shahzaib in Saharanpur then started looking for the child and found out last week that he had been residing in Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

They chose to take him home right away. After living a life of beggars, Shahzaib has recently been adopted by his uncle Nawaz Alam.

Comments