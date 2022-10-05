Boy catches king cobra by its head, video goes viral

A video of a young boy catching a king cobra by its head is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on the picture and video application Instagram by Animals In The Nature Today, showed the boy and the king cobra on a roadside. The boy caught the snake, with its head in a defensive position, by its tail from the backside.

The man lifted the snake that tried to bit him on his leg. The boy retreated and moved his hand over the snake’s head. It grabbed the reptile’s head quickly to avoid getting bit.

The viral video got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

Social media platforms contain numerous videos seeing people putting their lives at risk by playing around with snakes or using dangerous techniques to catch them.

Earlier, a video of man catching a huge king cobra with his bare hands on a road in Thailand went viral.

The video, shot in Thailand, showed a volunteer worker catching a huge king cobra with his bare hands in the southern province of Krabi.

The king cobra resisted all attempts to be captured. At one point, the snake lunged forward with its jaw open, but the man named Naewhaad managed to move out of its way.

Comments