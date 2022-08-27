Boy drowned in flood miraculously found alive after four days

Dera Ismail Khan: A little boy who drowned in a flood along with a fruit van was miraculously recovered alive in DI Khan after four days, ARY News reported.

According to details, the little boy drowned in a flood in the Daraban Kalaan area of DI Khan KPK four days back. Rescue teams recovered the boy from a tree alive and healthy.

Locals told the media, that the boy used to work at a truck mechanic shop and was travelling in a truck filled with apples when the truck fell in flood water near Sagoo bridge in DI Khan. The mechanic’s dead body was found yesterday, while the driver of the truck is still unfound, however, the child has been recovered alive and healthy, they added.

Also Read: Rizwan’s comeback is a miracle, says the doctor

The boy grabbed a tree trunk, floating in flood water, to save himself and later shouted for help, after which some locals reduced him and took him to a safe location.

Comments