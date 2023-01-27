Boy killed, body dumped in gutter for not repaying Rs18,000

In a horrific incident, a minor boy was killed and his body was dumped in gutter for not repaying INR 18,000 he had borrowed from a shopkeeper in India’s Dehli state.

According to Indian Police reports, the police found the body to match the description of a 14-year-old who was reported missing on January 09.

After the police found the body, they scrutinised kidnapping case which was registered over the complaint of the victim’s father at the nearby police stations.

The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Manjeet as his parents were called to identify the body and they confirmed that the deceased was their son.

The Indian police arrested four accused named Harshit, Vikram, Vipin and Pankaj in connection with this case.

The police investigation revealed that Harshit and Vikram, who own a cloth shop at D Block Shahbad Dairy, conspired with three other friends to take revenge on Manjeet by killing him.

The accused told the police that on the day of the incident, they called Manjeet to the shop and asked him to pay back the money he had borrowed from them. When Manjeet refused, a fight broke out and one of the accused, Chenta, shot him.

The accused later dumped Manjeet’s body and their bloodied clothes in a drain near Sector 11 Rohini, New Delhi.

