Boy killed in attempted rape in Bannu

A boy has been brutally killed for resisting rape in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The terrifying incident took place in Khadri Muhammad Khel area of Bannu where a boy was killed after attempted rape.

Cantt police confirmed the incident and told the media that the body was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

A case was lodged against two persons over the complaint of the slain boy’s father. Police conducted raids to arrest the nominated persons.

The locals expressed outrage over the incident and demanded the government to immediately arrest the culprits.

In February, the alleged murderer and rapist of an eight-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area was arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The arrested man was identified as Abdul Rehman who allegedly raped and killed an eight-year-old girl in the vicinity of Karachi’s Quaidabad police station after which a special team was assigned to investigate the incident.

On the information provided by the accused’s accomplice, a Karachi police team left for KP to arrest the culprit. After two and half months, the police arrested the accused from the Oghi Hazara district of Mansehra.

