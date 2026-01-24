8-year-old boy loses arm in Lahore lion attack

LAHORE: An eight-year-old boy lost his arm after being attacked by a pet lion in the Sabzazar area of Lahore, in yet another alarming incident involving captive wild animals in residential localities.

According to police and hospital officials, the child, identified as Wajid, was playing near the cage of a lion kept at the Dolla Breeding Farm House when the animal suddenly attacked him, biting off his arm.

The injured child was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where a five-member medical board has been constituted to oversee his treatment.

Hospital authorities confirmed that although the boy’s arm had to be amputated, his condition is stable and out of danger.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Arif Iftikhar said the board includes the Head of Surgery, two professors, the Director of Emergency, and the head nurse, adding that the child is being provided with the best possible medical care.

Punjab Wildlife Department had confiscated 11 lions in a separate action against illegal and unlicensed animal farming in Lahore after a lioness attacked a child girl.

However, officials from the Punjab Wildlife Department stated that due to a shortage of space, 11 confiscated lions were temporarily placed at the licensed Dolla Breeding Farm House, where the incident occurred at the farm’s facility.

Police said the incident occurred due to negligence, poor safety measures, and inadequate enclosures at the breeding facility. A case has been registered against the farm owners, and one employee has been arrested.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the keeping of unlicensed lions in residential areas, which officials and residents describe as a major threat to public safety.

Previous Incident

The attack comes just two days after another incident in Lahore, where an eight-year-old girl, identified as Rabia, was injured after being attacked by a pet lioness in the Bhekewal Pind area.

Police said the girl sustained injuries to her leg and ear and was shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex, where doctors confirmed she is out of danger. Police and Punjab Wildlife Department teams seized the lioness and arrested its owners, who were found to be keeping the wild animal without a valid license.