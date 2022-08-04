Boy saves younger brother’s life after he falls from terrace

A young boy in the Indian state of Kerala narrowly escaped being severally injured thanks to his brother’s heroic.

The incident captured on CCTV is of Kerala’s Malappuram district, in which the youngster can be seen falling head first from the terrace of his house. Luckily, his elder brother was downstairs washing the terrace of the house, and caught him before he hit the ground.

The clip went viral after it was telecast on several regional TV channels.

The younger brother was quickly back on his feet. But the older one, who bore the brunt of the fall and his sibling’s weight, took some time to get back to his feet.

According to reports, neither of the siblings were injured in the incident.

In a similar incident from 2021, a man saved his co-worker’s life who had fallen off the first floor of a building after fainting. The incident, which was reported from the Vadakara branch of the Kerala Bank, was recorded on camera.

