29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

Boy stabs drunk father 15 times, arrested

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a shocking incident, a man from India’s Bihar state stabbed his father to death for abusing and beating up his mother in an intoxicated state.

According to the Indian police officials, the accused – Arnab Mehta – was arrested for stabbing his father 15 times with a knife, leading to his death. Meanwhile, the mother was also taken into custody for investigation.

The 58-year-old Anil Kumar Mandal – a railway worker – used to live with his wife, Rita Devi, and their only son, Arnab Mehta, in India’s Bihar state.

“My father used to frequently abuse and beat up my mother under the influence of alcohol,” Arnab told police.

“On Friday night, he again consumed alcohol and physically assaulted my mother. When I tried to intervene, he attacked me, and I stabbed him with a knife, in defense,” he added.

In a statement, Anil’s brother, Sunil Mandal, said that Anil and his wife frequently had arguments at home. On Friday night, around 1 am, he heard cries for help coming from his brother’s house, after which he rushed downstairs and found Anil severely injured lying on the ground.

Anil was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He had 12 to 15 stab wounds around his neck, chest, and body, caused by a knife.

As per Indian police officials, the boy and his mother was arrested and being interrogated about the incident, while the deceased body was sent for autopsy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.