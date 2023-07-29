Boy stabs drunk father 15 times, arrested

In a shocking incident, a man from India’s Bihar state stabbed his father to death for abusing and beating up his mother in an intoxicated state.

According to the Indian police officials, the accused – Arnab Mehta – was arrested for stabbing his father 15 times with a knife, leading to his death. Meanwhile, the mother was also taken into custody for investigation.

The 58-year-old Anil Kumar Mandal – a railway worker – used to live with his wife, Rita Devi, and their only son, Arnab Mehta, in India’s Bihar state.

“My father used to frequently abuse and beat up my mother under the influence of alcohol,” Arnab told police.

“On Friday night, he again consumed alcohol and physically assaulted my mother. When I tried to intervene, he attacked me, and I stabbed him with a knife, in defense,” he added.

In a statement, Anil’s brother, Sunil Mandal, said that Anil and his wife frequently had arguments at home. On Friday night, around 1 am, he heard cries for help coming from his brother’s house, after which he rushed downstairs and found Anil severely injured lying on the ground.

Anil was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He had 12 to 15 stab wounds around his neck, chest, and body, caused by a knife.

As per Indian police officials, the boy and his mother was arrested and being interrogated about the incident, while the deceased body was sent for autopsy.