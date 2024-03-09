Boy surrenders after killing his father in Punjab

In a shocking incident, a young boy stabbed his father to death in and later surrendered to the local police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the father prohibited his son from associating with activities related to ‘Black magic.’ As tensions escalated, the son brutally killed his father, identified as Jameel, near the old vegetable market in Bahawalnagar.

The police revealed that, after the incident, the killer himself came to the police station, confessed to his crimes, and surrendered before the law enforcers.

Earlier, a man allegedly gunned down two persons in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth neighborhood to ‘avenge’ the murder of his brother, who was shot dead for his alleged involvement in the robbery.

As per details, the deceased identified as Hayatullah and Jamaluddin were uncle and nephew in relation. Family sources said that one of the deceased had killed two ‘robbers’ two months back.

The family said that since killing the robbers, Hayatullah has been threatened by the alleged robber’s elder brother.

The CCTV footage of the incident also emerged in which the two assailants on a motorcycle can be seen shooting down the brothers at ‘Rent A Car’ shop in Sohrab Goth.