Boy thrown from theme park pendulum ride after seatbelt malfunctions

A 13-year-old boy was injured at a theme park after being thrown out of his seat from a 360° swing ride when his seatbelt suddenly malfunctioned.

The incident occurred at Jawa Timur Park 1 in Batu, Indonesia, as the boy rode the “360 Pendulum” with three friends.

As the massive Frisbee-like swing began its rotation, witnesses reported that the boy’s seatbelt came undone, leaving him clinging to the seat mid-air.

As the ride completed a full loop and slowed near the top, the teen was left dangling approximately two meters above the ground. Horrified onlookers screamed as they watched him fall.

Footage of the incident shows the ride halting immediately after the fall. The boy sustained two fractures to his right hand and one to his right leg.

He is a student at Madrasah Tsanawiyah secondary school in Malang and has long aspired to become a pilot.

“Our child has had this dream since he was little — he wants to be an Air Force pilot,” his mother, Ardika Novita, told reporters.

His father, Wasis Ridho Atmadei, said his son was inspired by a cousin who flies a Sukhoi fighter jet at the Iswahjudi Air Force Base. “When he wore his cadet uniform, he looked so dashing,” he said. “That’s when our son became determined.”

His family worries that the injury may impact his chances of getting into a top boarding school and pursuing his dreams.

Police investigated the incident and found that the ride had undergone safety checks before operation. However, the seat belt suddenly unfastened due to a malfunction, the police found.

