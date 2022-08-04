‘Boycott Alia Bhatt’ trends on Twitter ahead of ‘Darlings’ release

A day prior to the anticipated release of the Netflix movie ‘Darlings’, ‘Boycott Alia Bhatt’ is one of the top trends on Twitter.

While the debut film of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star as a producer is just a day away from its OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix, Twitterati is once again cancelling a star kid and made #BoycottAliaBhatt a top trend on the micro-blogging site.

However, the reason is not nepotism debate this time, but rather the subject of the title which is the cause of angst among social users. Netizens have accused Bhatt of promoting violence against men with her black comedy.

With the boycott call for the film, several also backed their take on the title with a reference to the recent defamation drama and assault case of Hollywood’s ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Have a look at what Twitter users have to say on #BoycottAliaBhatt.

By seeing this below Poster, Can I appeal to all “Man and Women” to Just #BoycottAliaBhatt And#BoycottDarling….. So Insensitive pic.twitter.com/MO4rZlfXdl — SP (@saurabh_one) August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed! pic.twitter.com/OK4EDAe3pS — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

From try to set a trend or role model promoting #Criminal life to promoting #DomesticViolence #BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/5AAwBPVQxH — 𝕋ꫝꫀ 𝕂𝕂 (@Try2StopME) August 3, 2022

Society : woman is only victim of domestic violence. They always neglected the violence against the man by woman. Men’s always neglected from society. Make fun on men’s death.

But now it must be stop.#BoycottAliaBhatt #boycottAliaBhatt.#DarlingsOnNetflix #BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/W0LXNhVKPL — MenToo (@MenTooSave) August 3, 2022

Empowering men is necessary nowadays and what alia bhatt is doing ?? 😡#BoycottAliaBhatt — 𝐌𝐢𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐘 (@AryanMane45) August 4, 2022

Alia Bhatt is nothing but Amber Heard of India. She promotes domestic violence on men and makes fun of it#BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/Sqi5YNvELh — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) August 3, 2022

Put a stop on Amber Heard in India.#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/EI8KvebvFC — Nirmal Kumar Kedia (@kedianirmal26) August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt has started trending in India. She is #AmberHeard of India. She made a movie to promote domestic violence against Indian men.#BanNetflix@realsiff pic.twitter.com/lC6xmEG75n — Prasad Y (@PrasadY_MRA) August 3, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Alia Bhatt while promoting ‘Darlings’ shared her take on the entire ‘Boycott’ trend of social media and urged that this trend is something that should be ‘boycotted’ and the ‘cancel culture’ should be ‘cancelled’.

About the title, Jasmeet K. Reen has helmed the project and has also co-written it with Parveez Sheikh. Other than Bhatt, ‘Darlings’ features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, ‘Darlings’ has been reportedly sold to streaming giant Netflix for whopping INR80 crores, for a direct OTT release on the platform.

