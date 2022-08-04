Thursday, August 4, 2022
Web Desk

‘Boycott Alia Bhatt’ trends on Twitter ahead of ‘Darlings’ release

A day prior to the anticipated release of the Netflix movie ‘Darlings’, ‘Boycott Alia Bhatt’ is one of the top trends on Twitter.

While the debut film of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star as a producer is just a day away from its OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix, Twitterati is once again cancelling a star kid and made #BoycottAliaBhatt a top trend on the micro-blogging site.

However, the reason is not nepotism debate this time, but rather the subject of the title which is the cause of angst among social users. Netizens have accused Bhatt of promoting violence against men with her black comedy.

 

With the boycott call for the film, several also backed their take on the title with a reference to the recent defamation drama and assault case of Hollywood’s ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Have a look at what Twitter users have to say on #BoycottAliaBhatt.

 

It is pertinent to mention that Alia Bhatt while promoting ‘Darlings’ shared her take on the entire ‘Boycott’ trend of social media and urged that this trend is something that should be ‘boycotted’ and the ‘cancel culture’ should be ‘cancelled’.

About the title, Jasmeet K. Reen has helmed the project and has also co-written it with Parveez Sheikh. Other than Bhatt, ‘Darlings’ features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

 

Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, ‘Darlings’ has been reportedly sold to streaming giant Netflix for whopping INR80 crores, for a direct OTT release on the platform.

