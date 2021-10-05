Boys buy ATM machine, here’s what happened next

A group of boys were unaware that they will be finding thousands of dollars after buying an ATM machine that did not have any keys, an Indian news agency reported.

The report mentioned that the boys bought an ATM machine for $300 and began checking its metal box for any cash inside it. They checked its hole for any cash inside it before finding $2,000 from inside it.

The boys tried to break the machine’s drawer with the help of a drill, crowbar and a hammer. It was a lengthy process for the lucky boys.

“He [former owner] used to own ATMs and he sold this to us, as is,” one of the boys was quoted saying in the report.”

It was stated that the machine’s seller did not have the keys for the machine and told them that they can buy the machine if they wanted and take everything inside.

There have been instances where thieves have broken into ATM machines for stealing money.

Earlier, Police apprehended a drunk robber who got stuck inside an ATM machine while attempting to steal money from it in India.

Moreover, a gang of thieves stole INR950,000 after breaking into an ATM machine with the help of a gas cutter.

In Karachi, Police arrested a minor boy who was accused of breaking into the ATM in Karachi’ Gulberg area for stealing Rs 1.6 million.

“I broke off the ATM machine with my hand and took off cash tray having Rs1.6 million,” the accused identified as Adnan confessed to his crime before the police.

