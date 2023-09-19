Comilla Victorians retain Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan for BPL 2024

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Comilla Victorians have retained star Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for the 2024 edition.

Comilla Victorians announced the news of the Pakistan star’s retainment for BPL 2024 on social media. In the post, the champions termed him as the “Master of the game.”

“The Master of the game is here to reign supreme! Comilla Victorians proudly announce the retention of Mohammad Rizwan for the upcoming season ✌” the caption read.

Mohammad Rizwan was retained by the four-time champions after his impressive outing this year. He was the second-highest run-getter in this season with 351 runs from 10 matches with four half-centuries to his name.

He batted at an impressive average of 50.14 and a strike rate of 126.25.

BPL 2024 is expected to be contested from January 10 to February.

