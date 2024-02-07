Watch: Aamer Jamal’s match winning performance in BPL 2024

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal’s superb bowling performance helped Comilla Victorians thrash Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 fixture at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The pacer took the wickets Evin Lewis, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Nasum Ahmed. His performance helped the Comilla Victorians beat the Khulna Tigers by 34 runs.

Victorians scored 149-7 after being sent to bat first. Captain Litton Das top-scored with his 45 off 30 balls. His knock included two fours and four sixes.

Will Jacks and Mohammad Rizwan scored 22 and 21 respectively.

Nasum Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets each for the Tigers.

The Khulna side were dismissed for 115 in 18.5 overs in chase of 150-run target as Aamer Jamal wreaked havoc on the batting lineup.

Mohammad Wasim was the standout batter with his 12-ball 23 courtesy of a four and three sixes. Nahidul Islam and captain Anamul Haque struck 21 and 19 respectively.

Aamer Jamal returned with match-winning figures of 5-23 in four overs whereas Tanvir Islam bagged a two-wicket haul.

