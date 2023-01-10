BPL: Old video of poor umpiring goes viral

An old video has been circulating on social media of a huge umpiring blunder during a contest in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Due to the bizarre umpiring decisions, BPL has gained attention and has plagued the tournament since its inception.

With the ongoing season also trending for the umpiring error, it looks like the old video has gone viral for the same reason.

Back in 2019, one hilarious umpiring incident occurred during a match between Dhaka Dynamites (now Dominators) and Khulna Titans (now Tigers) in Mirpur. The incident took place when Mahedi Hasan bowled a short delivery outside off-stump during his third over, and the batter managed to obtain a significant inside edge.

How was this given a wide in Bangladesh Premier League? 😲pic.twitter.com/e85hy9geOr — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 9, 2023

After the ball bowled umpire made a huge error by signaling fair played ball was a wide delivery. Mahedi, who was shocked by the verdict, started to object, but the umpire held by his judgment. The wicketkeeper then instructed the bowler to continue and the game was resumed.

Standards hit a new low even in the latest BPL season

One would naturally expect the standard of a league to improve with every passing season. However, with the ninth edition of the BPL underway, the bizarre decisions made by the umpire do not seem to stop as Shakib Al Hasan of Fortune Barishal engaged in an ugly altercation with the on-field umpire in match 4 of the event.

During a match between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers, the umpire failed to notice a wide when a short ball went over the head of Shakib. The Barishal all-rounder lost his cool for not signaling a wide and was seen screaming at the umpire.

While the domestic leagues are meant for the players to improve their game, similarly, the umpires get a platform to display their decision-making skills.

