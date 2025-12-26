BPL pays tribute to slain leader Osman Hadi

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has observed a one-minute silence during the opening ceremony of the Bangladesh Premier League in memory of slain youth leader Osman Hadi.

The spokesperson of Inquilab Mancha passed away after being shot in the Paltan area of Dhaka. He was airlifted to the Singapore General Hospital on 15 December, where he died three days later.

Following his untimely death, the board expressed deep condolences and has now confirmed a formal tribute during the BPL opening.

The edition of Bangladesh’s premier T20 competition began on December 26, with a brief opening ceremony.

The ceremony kicked off with a tribute, where everyone in the stadium observed a minute silence.

“We will observe one minute of silence to pay our respects. It is important for us to acknowledge what has happened recently,” BCB director Iftekhar Rahman Mithu had said.

The opening day will feature two matches at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.