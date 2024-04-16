26.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Brace yourselves Karachiites as heavy rain expected from April 17

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi from April 17, ARY News reported.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar from 17th (night) to 19th April (morning),” the PMD stated in a press release.

Other cities that may receive heavy thundershowers include Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Tando Allahyar, Mipurkhas, Thatta, Umerkot, and Badin districts.

Areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Kech, Awaran and Chagai may also experience heavy rain due to the incoming system.

Meanwhile, rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan as flash floods hit several districts of the southwestern province.

Harnai and adjoining areas experience flooding in local rivers and nullahs as land link with several areas severed. Traffic could not be restored at Harnai-Quetta-Punjab highway for the fourth day.

Flooding has damaged railway track suspending railway traffic on Sibi-Harnai railway section for second day.

Railway officials have said that the repair work has been started at the track.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.