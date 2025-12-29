Bracewell announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than a decade at the international and domestic levels.

The 35-year-old, who last represented New Zealand in a Test match in 2023, cited a long-standing rib injury as a key factor behind his decision.

The issue has kept him sidelined for Central Districts throughout the current domestic season, ultimately prompting him to step away from the game.

Bracewell made his international debut in 2011 and went on to represent the Black Caps in 28 Tests, 21 One-Day Internationals and 20 T20 Internationals between 2011 and 2023.

His name is firmly etched in New Zealand cricket folklore for his unforgettable performance in Hobart in December 2011, where he claimed match figures of 9 for 60 in just his third Test.

That effort powered New Zealand to a historic Test victory over Australia, their first on Australian soil in 26 years and, to date, their most recent.

Across his Test career, the bustling fast-medium bowler claimed 74 wickets at an average of 38.82, while adding 46 wickets in white-ball cricket for New Zealand.

Reflecting on his journey, Doug Bracewell described his career as a source of immense pride.

“It’s been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer,” he said in a statement released by Central Districts.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had through cricket, especially the chance to play for my country.

“It’s a privilege to play first-class and international cricket, and I’m thankful to have enjoyed the game for as long as I have.”

Bracewell belongs to one of New Zealand’s most prominent cricketing families, with his father Brendon and uncle John both having represented the country in Tests, while John also served multiple terms as national head coach.

His uncles Douglas and Mark were first-class cricketers, and he shared the international stage with cousin Michael Bracewell, with whom he played two ODIs and a Test.