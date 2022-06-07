Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of inflicting harm

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt claims his former actor-wife Angelina Jolie wanted to harm him by selling her interests in their vineyard.

The Babel actor is filing a lawsuit against the Wanted star over selling her interests in their Miraval company without his permission.

It is pertinent to mention that they became co-owners of the wine company when they married in 2014. The actor sold her interests at the time of their divorce in 2021.

The actor, in his latest court filing, claimed Angelina Jolie sought to harm him on purpose with her decision.

In the court documents, he claimed they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other’s permission.

The World War Z actor went on to say that his “dream” venture turned “into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine”.

He says his former wife did not contribute anything to the company’s success.

“Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” he claimed.

