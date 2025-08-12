Despite Gwyneth Paltrow branding Jennifer Aniston as Brad Pitt’s ‘terrible taste in women’, the two remain good friends years later, and still talk about their common ex.

In a new cover interview for a magazine, Jennifer Aniston talks about her current bond with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow, as both of them share a common ex, Brad Pitt, whom they both dated back in the ’90s, and the former was married to for five years.

“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” the ‘Friends’ alum divulged about the 1996 event.

Upon being asked if she still talks to the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actor, and more importantly, if the two discuss their common ex, who went on to marry Angelina Jolie, Aniston quipped, “Oh, of course! How can we not? We’re girls.”

“We’re always swapping advice — ‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'” she continued to reveal.

Notably, Paltrow and Pitt ended their engagement after a few months. She went on to marry singer Chris Martin in 2003 and shared two kids with him in their 13-year-long marriage. She then tied the knot with writer-director Brad Falchuk in 2018.

On the other hand, Aniston later married actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux in 2015, but they were separated after two years.