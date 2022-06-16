Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow still in ‘love’ 25 years after split

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow admitted to be still in love, a decade and a half later their split.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, who were engaged for a few months in 1997 recently sat down for a conversation looking back at the beautiful times when the two were in one of the most publicized romantic relationships of Hollywood.

While speaking about her late father, TV director Bruce Paltrow – who died in 2002 after a long battle with cancer – Gwyneth remembered his relationship with Pitt. “I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,'” she reminisced.

“What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately,” added the ‘Avengers’ actor. “Yeah, right,” Brad Pitt replied. “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?”

“Yes, it does,” Paltrow continued. “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now, And I do love you,” added Pitt, to which Paltrow responded, “I love you so much.”

For the uninitiated, Pitt and Paltrow began dating in 1994 after they met on the set of the film ‘Se7en’. The two got engaged in 1996 but called it quits a few months later.

It is pertinent to mention, Gwyneth Paltrow married writer-director Brad Falchuk in 2018 after ending her 13-year-long marriage with singer Chris Martin, with whom she shares two kids. Brad Pitt on the other hand is currently dating a German model Nicole Poturalski. He has six kids with his former wife Angelina Jolie.

