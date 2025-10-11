Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take next step in relationship with new home

After three years of dating, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have taken a significant step in their relationship by moving in together.

According to a report by People, the couple now share a new home in the Hollywood Hills.

The actor purchased the $12million Spanish-style property back in August. Located in the prestigious Outpost Estates community, the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home offers stunning views of Los Angeles and features advanced security systems ensuring maximum privacy. The interiors, designed by a visionary designer, showcase luxurious details such as stone fireplaces, custom glass light fixtures, built-in furnishings, wood-beam ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Brad and Ines have kept their relationship largely private since they began dating in 2022, only making their first public appearance together earlier their year at the British Grand Prix. In a recent interview with GQ, Brad opened up about his divorce from Angelina Jolie, describing it as “something coming to fruition” rather than a major relief.

When asked whether his public debut with Ines was timed to coincide with his new film release, Brad dismissed the idea, saying, “No, dude, it’s not that calculated… Life just evolves. Relationships evolve”.

Speaking on the red carpet at the London Premiere of his F1 film, he expressed gratitude for Ines’s support, noting, “It takes two”.

The couple’s news emerges amid ongoing legal developments surrounding Brad’s divorce from Angelina Jolie. Court documents obtained by People reveal that Angelina left Brad “control (and full residency)” of their family homes in Los Angeles and Chateau Miraval without compensation, hoping it would ease tensions during a difficult and traumatic time.

Brad and Angelina married in 2014, separated two years later and finalised their divorce in December 2024 after a prolonged battle involving shared assets and allegations of abuse. The former couple share six children.