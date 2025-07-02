Why Brad Pitt still credits Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon after all these years

Hollywood star, Brad Pitt has revealed that he once felt genuinely star‑struck when he met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon for the first time.

The Oscar‑winning actor discussed the moment during a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce.

Brad Pitt explained that back in 1991, when he joined Thelma & Louise as a little‑known performer, meeting Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon left him briefly lost for words.

The newcomer soon settled in, but the memory of that first awe‑struck feeling has stayed with him.

Geena Davis later reflected on those early days, saying Brad impressed her with his humour and confidence, qualities she felt were just as striking as his looks.

Susan Sarandon has also praised Brad Pitt for continuing to test creative boundaries throughout his career.

In separate interviews, Geena Davis has said she spotted Brad Pitt’s natural charisma during auditions and was unsurprised when his talent later brought awards.

Brad Pitt credits his early collaboration with Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon for raising his ambitions in Hollywood.

He believes working so closely with Geena Davis at the start of his journey made him set higher standards for himself.

Geena Davis often notes how Thelma & Louise changed her life and sparked wider conversations about women on screen. She says audiences still mention Brad ’s drifter character when they share memories of the film’s impact.

More than three decades later, Brad Pitt still values the lessons he learned from Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Remembering how star‑struck he felt reminds him to stay grounded, even after years at the top of the industry.

In other news, the charismatic beauty, Carla Gugino is the latest actor to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming film , The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which stars Brad Pitt in the lead role.

According to Deadline, The Adventures of Cliff Booth is a film directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino.

Besides Brad Pitt, Carla Gugino will be sharing the screen with big names including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scott Caan.

The details regarding her character has not yet been revealed but one thing is for sure that Carla Gugino’s involvement adds more star power to the film.