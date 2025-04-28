Brad Pitt set to star in ‘Conclave’ director’s upcoming film

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is set to collaborate with ‘Conclave’ filmmaker Edward Berger for the upcoming adaptation of ‘The Riders.’

Set to be produced by A24, the film is expected to enter production in early 2026, with filming in multiple locations across Europe, according to a report by Variety.

Tim Winton’s novel ‘The Riders,’ set in locations in Europe, follows a man as he goes on a search mission after his wife goes missing.

David Kajganich will adapt the screenplay for the film, while Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, Berger’s Nine Hours, and Brad Pitt’s Plan B are among the producers.

On the work front, the Hollywood star is set to appear next in ‘F1,’ a racing drama from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski.

Brad Pitt is also shooting for ‘The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth,’ a spinoff of the 2019 film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Edward Berger recently directed the Vatican drama ‘Conclave’ and also helmed ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’

‘Conclave’ scored several nominations in the awards season earlier this year, including an Oscar nomination for best picture and best actor, among others.

The film, which revolves around the selection of a new pontiff, saw an exorbitant increase in its viewership after Pope Francis died at 88 after complications from a stroke on April 21.