Brad Pitt starrer ‘Bullet Train’ gets new release date, check it out here

The action-comedy Hollywood film starring Brad Pitt Bullet Train will be released on July 29.

Bullet Train was to debut on July 15 but it has been pushed back to July 29.

It tells the story is about five assassins, who are on a fast-moving bullet train, finding out that there is a common thing in their mission.

Read More: Brad Pitt is making a return to Hollywood with this movie!

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug while Sandra Bullock plays Maria Beetle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Bullock (@sandra.bullock.official)

The rest of the cast includes Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Andrea Muñoz, Emelina Adams, Johanna Watts, Bad Bunny among others.

Read More – Home is calling: Sandra Bullock considers acting hiatus

The film is a live-action adaptation of the book of the same name by Maria Beetle. Za Olkewicz has written the screenplay.

The direction of the film is helmed by David Leitch, who has directed superhit films Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and John Wick.

He has co-produced the film alongside Antoine Fuqua, Kelly McCormick, BrittanyMorrissey, Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Kat Samick and Yuma Terada.

Comments