Bradford Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Bradford UK | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Bradford United Kingdom

Bradford’s large and active Muslim community, home to historic mosques like Bradford Grand Mosque and a vibrant cultural scene, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in GMT (no DST shift applies during February–March 2026 in the UK). These timings assist families, students, and workers in planning Sahur, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars throughout the holy month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the UK (including Bradford) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, subject to moon sighting by local bodies like Bradford Grand Mosque, Muslim World League method, or CFCM-aligned announcements). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources such as deen.pk UK, Islamic Relief UK (Bradford-specific), timesprayer.com, and cross-referenced with AlAdhan/IslamicFinder patterns for northern England (e.g., similar to Leeds/Bradford latitude). Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or mosque-specific adjustments (e.g., later Fajr for caution in some UK timetables). Always confirm with your local mosque, apps like Muslim Pro or Athan, or official announcements from Bradford mosques.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Bradford with Sehri and Iftar timings (aligned closely with common Bradford/UK northern references like deen.pk and Islamic Relief for consistency):

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:22 am 5:23 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:20 am 5:25 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:18 am 5:26 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:16 am 5:28 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:14 am 5:29 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:13 am 5:30 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:11 am 5:32 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:09 am 5:33 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:07 am 5:35 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:05 am 5:36 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:03 am 5:37 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:01 am 5:39 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 4:59 am 5:40 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 4:57 am 5:41 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 4:55 am 5:43 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 4:53 am 5:44 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 4:51 am 5:45 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 4:49 am 5:47 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 4:47 am 5:48 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 4:45 am 5:50 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 4:43 am 5:51 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 4:41 am 5:53 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 4:39 am 5:54 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 4:37 am 5:55 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 4:35 am 5:57 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 4:33 am 5:58 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 4:31 am 6:00 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 4:29 am 6:01 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 4:27 am 6:03 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 4:25 am 6:04 pm

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12 hours early on to over 13.5 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in northern England. Bradford’s timings are typically very close to those in nearby Leeds or Manchester, with minor local adjustments possible.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Bradford and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!