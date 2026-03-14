Bradley Cooper in talks for triple role in Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Margot Robbie

Bradley Cooper may soon take on a major creative role in a new prequel to the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, as the actor is reportedly in talks to write, direct and star in the upcoming project alongside Margot Robbie.

According to sources, Cooper is currently discussing plans with Warner Bros. to take over the project after filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung stepped away from directing the film. If the deal moves forward, the movie is expected to remain on track for a potential production start in 2026.

The planned film is being developed as a prequel set in the 1960s, expanding the world of the beloved heist franchise that originally starred George Clooney as Danny Ocean and Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan. Development for the project has been underway for several years.

The idea for the prequel first surfaced in 2022, when Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, began working on the concept with director Jay Roach. At the time, the film was described as an original story set decades before the events of the modern trilogy.

If Cooper signs on to direct, the project would mark his fourth feature behind the camera. He previously directed the acclaimed films A Star Is Born and Maestro, both of which earned critical praise and award nominations.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, the potential collaboration between Cooper and Robbie has already generated excitement among fans of the long-running heist series.