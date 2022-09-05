Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk rekindle their relationship

Ex-sweethearts, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are ‘thinking’ to rekindle their relationship, to finally settle this time for their daughter.

As per the reports from a foreign-based publication, the former couple and parents to a daughter, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are giving another chance to their relationship following the tropical family getaway earlier this week.

Citing the statement from a source close to the couple, the report suggested that the actor and supermodel took a ‘real family getaway’ with their 5-year-old daughter, and are now ‘considering getting back together’.

“She [Shayk] would like her daughter to have a sibling,” added the insider.

The said person further clarified that it is not like ‘Bennifer 2.0’ (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez), “where the other person is always in the back of their head.”

“It’s more like, ‘why not?’ They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle.”

“They both haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid,” concluded the source.

It is pertinent to mention that Cooper and Shayk dated each other for four years, after the latter’s breakup with football star Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015.

The celebrity couple welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine in 2017, and later parted ways in 2019, however, are amicably co-parenting the child.

