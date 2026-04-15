Bradley Cooper to direct and star opposite Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Prequel

Bradley Cooper is set to direct and star alongside Margot Robbie in an upcoming Ocean’s prequel, marking a major new chapter for the popular heist franchise.

The project was officially confirmed by Warner Bros. executives during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the film’s development. While the movie remains untitled, it has already been scheduled for release on June 25, 2027.

Set in 1962, the prequel will take audiences back decades before the story of Danny Ocean, exploring the origins of the iconic criminal legacy. Robbie revealed that the film will centre on two masterminds, Danny Ocean’s parents, showing them at the height of their powers as they execute a major heist.

In addition to starring in the film, Cooper will also serve as a producer alongside Robbie, whose production company LuckyChap is backing the project. He steps in as director following the departure of Lee Isaac Chung, who exited the film due to creative differences.

The Ocean’s franchise has remained a staple in Hollywood since its modern revival with Ocean’s Eleven, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. The success of the trilogy led to further expansion, including the 2018 spin-off Ocean’s Eight.

The announcement was part of a wider slate reveal from Warner Bros., which also teased several upcoming projects. However, the pairing of Cooper and Robbie for a stylish, period-set heist film has quickly emerged as one of the studio’s most anticipated releases.