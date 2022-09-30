Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji confirms release date for part 2 & 3

Days after the release of the first part, director Ayan Mukerji has the slate for the second and third films of the ‘Brahmastra’ franchise ready.

Currently enjoying the success of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, Ayan Mukerji recently attended the FICCI summit, when he enthralled fans with the updates on the second and third films in the franchise.

While speaking about the future of the fantasy multiverse at the event, Mukerji confirmed the makers have set the target for the release of the following films in the franchise to avoid the delays caused on the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer.

“We have a release date target, to be honest,” affirmed the director. He added, “3 years from now [for part 2], which is somewhere around Diwali 2025. For part 3, our target is 1 year after that [release of Brahmastra part 2].”

“I say Diwali 2025 and Christmas 2026.”

Mukerji further stated, “I say this with a disclaimer because we have said this on Brahmastra also, and I think we had about 6 release dates on Brahmastra part 1.”

Moreover, Mukerji is geared to redeem himself from the flaws of the first film, as he said, “To make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge.”

It is pertinent to mention that the makers and star cast plan to shoot the following part titled ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ and the untitled third film simultaneously in order to explore the ‘endless’ possibilities’ of Astraverse.

