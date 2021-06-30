Braille version of Pakistan’s ‎Constitution now available: NA speaker Asad Qaiser ‎

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that Pakistan has become the fourth country in the region to introduce a braille version of the Constitution in order to facilitate blind people, ARY NEWS reported.

“The braille version of Pakistan’s Constitution is now available for blind people,” the speaker announced during the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser said that the new version would help blind ‎people in accessing the constitution and learning from it.‎

‎”I wanted to applaud the efforts of the assembly secretariat in this regard,” National Assembly ‎Speaker Asad Qaiser said.‎

The first World report on vision issued by the World Health Organization has said that more than 1 ‎billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need ‎for conditions like short and farsightedness, glaucoma, and cataract.‎

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of whom at least 1 billion ‎have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed, the report ‎highlighted.‎

It further found that ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly ‎in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people ‎living with vision impairment.‎