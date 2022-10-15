Brain teaser: Can you spot the right piece of puzzle in 5 seconds?

This brain teaser will test your IQ in a fun way, based on the decisions you make in five seconds to solve the given mind puzzle game.

In such brain teasers, you first identify the problem while using your logical reasoning and analytical skills to solve the puzzle. So in this brain teaser, you have to identify which piece fits the missing part.

In the given image, you can see a boy pointing towards the beautiful sunset in the background. A moving boat and birds can also be seen flying in the given image.

Now look at the image carefully and think which piece can be the right fit for the missing part. There are different pieces given at the bottom of the picture. The answer to this brain teaser is one of these 5 pieces.

Now the answer is simple yet interesting if you look at the sunset image carefully, you will be able to identify the missing piece of the picture. Let’s match the colour of the missing piece in the image:

First comes up the orange sky Second comes up the light blue mountain Third comes up the Turquoise mountain Fourth comes up the Violet mountain Last comes up the Dark Blue mountain

The answer to this mental quiz is that Piece No 4 will fit the picture.

