Brain teaser: Which path can save this woman from dangerous creatures?

A confusing brain teaser is going viral in which you have to find a path for a woman escape a zombie, mummy or vampire attack and reach a home.

There are three paths that Jenny could take to save her life and reach her grandmother’s home.

The first path shows an evil mummy standing in the middle of the first path, waiting to attack whoever comes at it. The second way showed a vampire’s lair. If the woman goes through it, she will get attacked by the creature.

A zombie stood in the middle of the third path and waiting for the victim to come towards it.

Can you figure out the answer? Here’s the solution of the puzzle.

The second path is the safest for the woman. We can see that it is daytime in the picture and vampires don’t come in the day. It would be asleep. The woman would take advantage of the opportunity.

The woman would be dead if she took the second and third route.

Solving brain teasers and optical illusions are a great way to spend time and test intelligence and observational skills.

