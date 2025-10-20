Brandy addresses onstage health scare after abruptly ending Chicago show with Monica

Brandy has spoken out after abruptly leaving the stage during her joint concert with Monica in Chicago on Saturday, October 18.

In an Instagram post shared the following day, the 46-year-old singer thanked fans for their concern and explained that health issues forced her to end the performance early.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers,” she wrote. “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance”.

Brandy said she attempted to return to the stage despite feeling unwell but was unable to continue. “With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts”, she added.

The Grammy winning artist had been performing with Monica, as part of The Boy is Mine Tour at Chicago’s United Center when she walked offstage mid-song and did not return. Monica finished the set alone, though the pair did not perform their 1998 chart-topping duet “The Boy is Mine”.

Brady went on to thank Monica for stepping in with “grace and professionalism” during the incident. “I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and to the entire crew for their continued care and support”, she wrote. “I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward”.

She also assured her fans she was recovering and planned to rejoin the tour soon. “Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage stronger and more grateful than ever alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis”, Brady concluded.

Monica later reshared Brady’s statement on her Instagram stories.

Footage from the concert showed Brady leaving the stage mid-performance, telling the audience, “Give me one second, y’all. I gotta get my…”, before exiting and not returning.

The Boy is Mine Tour marks the duo’s first major joint tour in more than two decades, celebrating their iconic 1998 collaboration that became one of the biggest R&B hits of all time.