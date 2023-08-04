29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 4, 2023
- Advertisement -

Brave girl foils robbery attempt

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

GUJRANWALA: In the area of Gujranwala Industrial Road, a courageous young girl successfully foiled a robbery attempt by two armed individuals, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, two masked and armed robbers tried to stop a female motorcyclist, but the girl resisted bravely and unveiled one of the robbers.

Surprised by the girl’s resistance, the robbers fled in from the scene. The CCTV footage of the robbers’ attempt incident has been aired on local TV channels.

The police have stated that a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.