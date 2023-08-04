Brave girl foils robbery attempt

GUJRANWALA: In the area of Gujranwala Industrial Road, a courageous young girl successfully foiled a robbery attempt by two armed individuals, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, two masked and armed robbers tried to stop a female motorcyclist, but the girl resisted bravely and unveiled one of the robbers.

Surprised by the girl’s resistance, the robbers fled in from the scene. The CCTV footage of the robbers’ attempt incident has been aired on local TV channels.

The police have stated that a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.