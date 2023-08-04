Brawl erupts during sale of prominent clothing brand

FAISALABAD: Punjab police arrested six individuals involved in the brawl during a sale in a prominent clothing outlet, ARY News reported on Friday.

A routine sale of clothes turned into a chaotic scene when eager customers, predominantly women, engaged in a fierce brawl to get their hands on their favorite designs.

Eyewitnesses reported that a large number of women had gathered outside the shop from the early hours of the morning, eagerly awaiting the commencement of the sale.

As the shop’s doors were opened, a frenzy resulted as everyone rushed to grab their preferred suits, triggering clashes among the customers.

The fight among the women intensified as they rushed to claim the most sought-after designs, and suits were snatched from each other’s hands.

The situation quickly escalated, when some of the women called men for support, and a group of men arrived at the scene, resulting in firing inside the shop.

Madinah Town Police were promptly informed of the escalating chaos, and a team rushed to the spot to restore order. The police took control of the situation and managed to detain six individuals involved in the brawl, while a case has been registered against the apprehended individuals.