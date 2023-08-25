WWE superstars pay tribute to late star Bray Wyatt

Sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment and its superstars penned heartfelt tributes to Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his ring name Bray Wyatt, who passed away on Thursday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

WWE announced the tragic news of the 36-year-old’s demise on its social media accounts.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

WWE superstars John Cena, The Rock, Mick Foley, Alexa Bliss, LA Knight, and others paid tribute to the late superstar on social media.

Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2023

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

absolutely gutted and so completely heartbroken for his family right now. rest easy Bray https://t.co/bPOmmw6eNu — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 24, 2023

What a horrible loss for his family, his friends, and the entire wrestling world. He was a creative genius and I will forever be influenced by his work.

🖤 https://t.co/r5tyUQHijd — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 24, 2023

Lost for words. 💔 RIP — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 24, 2023

Horrible! Lost a good soul today. #RIPBray 🙏 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) August 24, 2023

I’m at a loss for words….I’m grateful to have witnessed his greatness and been around his sweet spirits, always so nice and kind, and willing to help. My prayers to all his family 🙏🖤 https://t.co/FVTLoVbiul — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2023

The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss… pic.twitter.com/tV3NJCeVpY — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 25, 2023

I just heard Bray Wyatt has left this earth…Breaks my heart. An amazing human in & out of the ring. My time with him was so memorable. My deepest sympathies to his family & friends. We’ve lost another GREAT One. God Bless you Windham! You will be sorely missed. RIP Brother. DDP pic.twitter.com/R2mgWXKgWk — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 25, 2023

When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/U2FpzeibmY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023

I am sadden by the news 😞My condolences to the family of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt RIP I’m gonna miss you my friend ❤️ 💐 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p44T8Hz9BL — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 25, 2023

Tragic news. Windham was an exceptional talent in the ring. His creation, Bray Wyatt, is an iconic character. Backstage, Windham was a lot of fun to be around, one of those people who never had a bad day. What a loss, both professionally and personally. https://t.co/zSwG6OWiQI — Kane (@KaneWWE) August 25, 2023

I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you.… pic.twitter.com/QELzyKKkNI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

WWE’s rival companies All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Impact! Wrestling also paid tribute to the late superstar.

RIP Windham Rotunda pic.twitter.com/qGhcqAPBei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2023

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/vq4bNANzgo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 24, 2023

Bray Wyatt’s character was that of a cult leader and patriarch of the Wyatt Family. The group consisted of late superstar Brodie Lee – also known by his ring name Luke Harper – and Erick Rowan. Later, Braun Strowman along with Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan joined the stable.

His memorable feuds were with the Undertaker, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan.

Bray Wyatt was a five-time champion during his stay in the sports entertainment company. He had won the WWE Championship, WWE Universal Championship, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship titles in his professional career.

His match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble was his last televised fight before his death.

In August, the news of him reportedly battling a life-threatening illness, and closing in on returning to the company had made rounds on social media. His match against LA Knight was the last before his death.

is survived by wife Joseann Alexie Offerman and four children Kendyl, Nicholas, Elayna and Hyrie.