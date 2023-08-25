WWE superstars pay tribute to late star Bray Wyatt

29.9 C
Sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment and its superstars penned heartfelt tributes to Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his ring name Bray Wyatt, who passed away on Thursday.

WWE announced the tragic news of the 36-year-old’s demise on its social media accounts.

WWE superstars John Cena, The Rock, Mick Foley, Alexa Bliss, LA Knight, and others paid tribute to the late superstar on social media.

WWE’s rival companies All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Impact! Wrestling also paid tribute to the late superstar.

Bray Wyatt’s character was that of a cult leader and patriarch of the Wyatt Family. The group consisted of late superstar Brodie Lee – also known by his ring name Luke Harper – and Erick Rowan. Later, Braun Strowman along with Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan joined the stable.

His memorable feuds were with the Undertaker, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan.

Bray Wyatt was a five-time champion during his stay in the sports entertainment company. He had won the WWE Championship, WWE Universal Championship, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship titles in his professional career.

His match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble was his last televised fight before his death.

In August, the news of him reportedly battling a life-threatening illness, and closing in on returning to the company had made rounds on social media. His match against LA Knight was the last before his death.

is survived by wife Joseann Alexie Offerman and four children Kendyl, Nicholas, Elayna and Hyrie.

