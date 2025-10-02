Brazil condemns Israel's interception of Gaza flotilla

BRASILIA: Brazil issued a condemnation after the Israeli navy intercepted a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, with several Brazilian nationals on board including a lawmaker.

The Global Sumud Flotilla — involving around 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists — left Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, where the United Nations says famine has set in after nearly two years of war.

Israeli forces stopped more than a dozen boats as they were sailing through the Mediterranean Sea in international waters, organizers said.

Brazil “deplores the Israeli government’s military action, which violates rights and endangers the physical well-being of peaceful protesters,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The responsibility for the safety of those detained now rests with Israel,” it added.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira earlier said his government had communicated “directly” to Israel its concern for the 15 Brazilians taking part in the flotilla, who include deputy Luizianne Lins.

Brasilia is one of many governments worldwide that have called on Israel to remove restrictions on humanitarian aid allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has repeatedly denounced an Israeli “genocide” against Palestinians in the war, which was sparked by an October 2023 attack on its soil by Palestinian militant group Hamas.