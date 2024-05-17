Brazil declared host of Women’s World Cup 2027

Brazil was declared the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup after receiving most votes in a ballot by the FIFA Congress on Friday, beating the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

Brazil received the backing of 119 member associations in the electronic vote compared to 78 votes for the joint European bid.

The Brazilian bid prevailed against the submission from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, with an open vote at the FIFA Congress determining the hosts for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will build on the success of the record-breaking 2023 event that took place in Australia and New Zealand.

It will be the tenth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with China PR, Sweden, the USA, Germany, Canada and France all having hosted on at least one occasion prior to the 2023 event.

Spain are the current FIFA Women’s World Cup holders, joining USA (four titles), Germany (two), Japan and Norway as the nations who have lifted the much-coveted trophy.

Spain were crowned as the new FIFA Women’s World Cup™ champions beating England 1-0 in the final, with all the tournament’s previous winners having been eliminated before the tournament reached the semi-finals.

Four-time victors USA saw their hopes of a third successive triumph ended in the round of 16 following a dramatic penalty shootout defeat by Sweden.