web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Brazil declared host of Women’s World Cup 2027

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Brazil was declared the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup after receiving most votes in a ballot by the FIFA Congress on Friday, beating the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

Brazil received the backing of 119 member associations in the electronic vote compared to 78 votes for the joint European bid.

The Brazilian bid prevailed against the submission from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, with an open vote at the FIFA Congress determining the hosts for the first time in the tournament’s history.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy is displayed prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will build on the success of the record-breaking 2023 event that took place in Australia and New Zealand.

It will be the tenth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with China PR, Sweden, the USA, Germany, Canada and France all having hosted on at least one occasion prior to the 2023 event.

Spain are the current FIFA Women’s World Cup holders, joining USA (four titles), Germany (two), Japan and Norway as the nations who have lifted the much-coveted trophy.

Spain were crowned as the new FIFA Women’s World Cup™ champions beating England 1-0 in the final, with all the tournament’s previous winners having been eliminated before the tournament reached the semi-finals.

Four-time victors USA saw their hopes of a third successive triumph ended in the round of 16 following a dramatic penalty shootout defeat by Sweden.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.