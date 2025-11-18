Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

BRASILIA, Brazil: Brazil’s government announced Monday that boundaries have been drawn for 10 new Indigenous territories, a move that follows protests for more representation that disrupted UN climate talks in the Amazonian city of Belem.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has already approved 16 Indigenous territories since retaking office in 2023, but some groups have criticized slow progress.

The new territories span seven states and benefit people from several communities, including the Munduruku, Tupinamba, Guarani-Kaiowa and Pataxo, the government said in a statement.

The demarcation is an intermediate step in recognizing the lands, which must be ratified by Lula.

Thousands of demonstrators, including Indigenous protesters, marched at the COP30 summit on Saturday to pressure negotiators to act urgently against climate warming.

And on Tuesday, dozens of Indigenous protesters clashed with security forces guarding a conference venue.

Indigenous groups are demanding greater representation at COP30 and in decisions on preserving their territories.

Last Wednesday, renowned Brazilian tribal chief Raoni Metuktire told journalists at a parallel event to the UN talks that Lula “must respect us.”

“I will make an appointment with him, and, if necessary, I will give him a talking-to so that he listens to me,” said Raoni — instantly recognizable for the large wooden plate in his lower lip.

Lula made the demarcation of Indigenous lands a campaign promise — resuming a policy abandoned by his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Indigenous lands currently occupy 13.8 percent of Brazilian territory.

Scientists say that the demarcation of these areas contributes to preserving the environment.