Brazil great Roberto Carlos hospitalized

Brazil’s great Roberto Carlos has been hospitalized following a heart attack on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid star has undergone unexpected but successful heart surgery, and is now in recovery, the Spanish media confirmed.

The 52-year-old was on vacation in his home country and went to a hospital in Sao Paulo for a medical check-up on his leg.

During the examination, doctors discovered a significantly reduced pumping capacity of his heart due to a blood clot.

The doctors decided to perform an emergency surgery, which went successful.

‘I’m doing well now”

According to Marca, sources close to the 2002 World Cup winner say he is currently recovering.

Roberto Carlos himself reportedly told AS: “I’m doing well now and I’m under close observation.”

After the three-hour operation, he is expected to remain under observation in the hospital for another two days.

The World Cup winner earned 127 caps for the South American country.

Roberto Carlos played 527 competitive matches for Real Madrid between 1996 and 2007, winning four Spanish league titles and three Champions League trophies with the club.

Today, he serves as an ambassador for Real Madrid.