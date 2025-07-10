Brazil, Trump up the ante in row over Bolsonaro coup trial

BRASILIA: Brazil and the United States escalated their row Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s support for coup-accused ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro, with the American president slapping a 50 percent tariff on one of its main steel suppliers.

Leftist Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva threatened to reciprocate.

Trump has strongly criticized the prosecution of right-wing ally Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly plotting to cling on to power after losing 2022 elections to Lula.

Brasilia on Wednesday summoned Washington’s envoy to the country to explain an embassy statement describing Bolsonaro as a victim of “political persecution” — echoing Trump’s claims of a “witch hunt” against the 70-year-old Brazilian firebrand.

Trump then announced he would slap a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports starting August 1, citing “Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections” and warning of escalation if the country retaliates.

In a letter addressed to Lula, Trump criticized the treatment of Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace” and said the trial “should not be taking place.”

He added Washington would launch an investigation into Brazil’s trade practices.

While Trump has been issuing letters to trading partners — focusing on those his country runs a deficit with — Brazil had until now not been among those threatened with higher duties come August 1.

The South American powerhouse is the second-largest exporter of steel to the United States after Canada, shipping four million tons of the metal in 2024.

The new 50 percent tariff was independent of sector-specific levies, with the US recently doubling duties on steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent.

Lula wrote on X that “any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in light of the Brazilian Law of Economic Reciprocity.”

Trade between the two countries reached $41.7 billion between January and June, with $20 billion exports from Brazil and $21.7 billion US products, according to Brazilian government data.

‘Leave Bolsonaro Alone’

On Monday, Trump urged Brazilian authorities to “Leave Bolsonaro Alone,” in a post on social media.

“They have done nothing but come after him, day after day, night after night, month after month, year after year!” the US president wrote.

Lula, who beat Bolsonaro in election in 2022, hit back at Trump’s interference, insisting that “no one is above the law.”

Bolsonaro denies he was involved in an attempt to wrest power back from Lula as part of an alleged coup plot that prosecutors say failed only for a lack of military backing.

After the plot fizzled, rioting supporters known as “Bolsonaristas” raided government buildings in 2023 as they urged the military to oust Lula. Bolsonaro was abroad at the time.

The case against Bolsonaro carries echoes of Trump’s prosecution over the January 6, 2021, attacks by his supporters on the US Capitol to try and reverse his election loss.

Trump pleaded not guilty, and the case was abandoned when he was reelected president.

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Brasilia issued a statement to “reinforce” Trump’s support for the embattled former army captain, who risks a 40-year prison sentence.

“Jair Bolsonaro and his family have been strong partners of the United States,” read the note.

“The political persecution against him, his family, and his followers is shameful and disrespects Brazil’s democratic traditions.”

Members of the BRICS grouping, meeting in Brazil under host Lula this week, criticized Trump’s imposition of import tariffs and his bombing of Iran.

This drew the US president’s ire and a threat of 10 percent additional tariffs on each BRICS-aligned country.

Lula insisted BRICS members were sovereign and did not want an “emperor.”