Brazil updates trade ban list after bird flu outbreak

SAO PAULO, May 22: Brazil Agriculture Ministry on Thursday updated the list of countries that have placed restrictions on chicken trade with the world’s largest exporter after it confirmed its first case of bird flu on a commercial farm.

The outbreak was identified in the city of Montenegro in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

SUSPENSIONS OF TRADE IN ALL POULTRY FROM BRAZIL

China, the European Union, South Africa, Peru, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Pakistan – no change, in line with existing protocols

Mexico, South Korea, Chile, Canada, Uruguay, Malaysia, Argentina – no change to announced suspensions

Iraq, East Timor, the Philippines, Jordan – added to list on May 21

Colombia, according to a separate statement from the Colombian government on May 21

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING RIO GRANDE DO SUL STATE

United Kingdom, Bahrain, Cuba – no change to announced suspensions

Macedonia, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Tajikistan – added to list on May 21

Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan – moved on May 22 from countrywide suspension to a statewide ban

Saudi Arabia – moved on May 22 from suspension targeting Montenegro city to statewide suspension

Turkey – statewide ban communicated on May 22

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING MONTENEGRO CITY

Japan – no change to announced suspension

United Arab Emirates – added to list on May 22.

About the industry

Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of poultry due to its advanced poultry industry, favorable climate, and efficient production systems. The country’s poultry sector has experienced significant growth over the years, driven by factors such as large-scale farming, cutting-edge technology, and stringent quality control measures. Brazil’s poultry producers have also invested heavily in animal health, nutrition, and genetics, resulting in high-quality chicken products that meet international standards.

Brazil’s strategic location, modern infrastructure, and competitive costs have enabled the country to become a major player in the global poultry market. The country’s poultry exports are destined for various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Brazil’s poultry industry is also known for its sustainability practices, such as efficient feed conversion and waste management, which contribute to its competitive edge in the global market. With its strong production capacity and commitment to quality, Brazil continues to dominate the global poultry export market.