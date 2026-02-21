Brazilian Football Player Kathleen Souza Umrah after Embracing Islam

A Brazilian football player performed Umrah pilgrimage after announcing her conversion to Islam.

Kathleen Souza, who plays for the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, has recently converted to Islam.

The Al-Nassr Women’s team posted a video of Kathleen on its official X platform, writing: “We share a special moment in her life with Kathleen Souza by announcing her conversion to Islam, and we ask God to grant her stability and fill her heart with peace and tranquility.”

During the video, the international player could not hold back her tears and expressed her emotions, saying, “I was just trying to find the right path and become the best version of myself, that’s all.”

The Brazilian midfielder posted photos of her trip to Mecca and performing the Umrah ritual on her personal Instagram account, writing: “Small steps, finding the right path, looking for change, grateful for the gift of life.”

It is worth noting that Souza is experiencing a golden era with Al-Nasr Women, as she was recently named Player of the Month.

Kathleen Souza is 29 years old, born in São Vicente, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, and plays for the Brazil women’s national football team.

Kathleen is a Brazilian footballer who played as a central defender for International. In August 2024, she joined Al-Nasr Women’s team in Saudi Arabia.

She began her football career as a child in Brazil, briefly playing for Santos FC’s youth team, before moving to the United States and studying at the University of Louisville and the University of Central Florida.