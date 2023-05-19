Brazilian model exposes Gerard Pique for cheating on Shakira

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez exposed the Spanish soccer star, Gerard Pique, revealing his explicit messages while being in a relationship with Latin pop star Shakira.

Cortez, 33, who was named FIFA World Cup ambassador for the 2018 tournament, has come out revealing the explicit text messages sent to her by Pique while he was still in a long time relationship with Shakira.

“I was friends with the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Piqué found out, he asked for my phone number and sent me a message,” Cortez disclosed during an interview.

“Later, once I was back in Brazil, he even slid into my Instagram DMs, inquiring about my return to Europe and, rather inappropriately, asking about the size,” she shared.

The model further mentioned that her silence up till now was out of respect for Shakira, who ‘did not deserve’ to be cheated on. “He sent me explicit photos, although I refrained from opening them. He even went as far as offering me a private jet to fly me from London. I believe such actions are highly disrespectful, and Shakira certainly didn’t deserve this,” Cortez detailed.

