Brazilian winger Rodrygo set to miss World Cup

Real Madrid said Tuesday their winger Rodrygo Goes has suffered a severe knee injury which will keep him out of the World Cup with Brazil this summer.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by Real Madrid’s medical services, he has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and a tear of the lateral meniscus in his right leg,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Rodrygo appeared as a substitute in Madrid’s 1-0 home La Liga defeat by Getafe on Monday, where he sustained the injury.

The 25-year-old stayed on the pitch but tests revealed the severity of his injury on Tuesday.

Rodrygo had only just returned to action after a month out with tendonitis.

“One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury… maybe life has been a bit cruel to me lately,” Rodrygo wrote on Instagram later Tuesday.

“I don’t know if I deserve this, but what do I have to complain about? How many wonderful things have I already experienced that I also didn’t deserve.”

The winger said his “dream” of competing at the World Cup this summer was over.

“A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, one that keeps me from doing what I love most for a while,” he continued.

“I’m out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream which everyone knows how much it means to me. And all that’s left is for me to be strong as always.”

Carlo Ancelotti, formerly Rodrygo’s coach at Real Madrid, will not be able to call on the forward for record five-time winners Brazil’s bid to secure a sixth World Cup trophy this summer in the United States.

Real Madrid will also miss the forward, particularly with French forward Kylian Mbappe currently sidelined because of a knee sprain.

Alvaro Arbeloa only has three fit attackers available, in Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono, ahead of next week’s Champions League last 16 clash against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu.