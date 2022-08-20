Breach in Nara Canal drowns hundreds of acres crops

SUKKUR: A breach developed in Nara Canal near Saleh Patt submerged hundreds of acres land with standing crops, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Amid incessant rainfall and flooding in Indus River, a large breach developed in the Nara Canal near Saleh Patt, local residents said.

The breach in the canal is widening and the water has drowned crops standing at hundreds of acres. “The irrigation department staff failed to reach to the spot despite the local people reported about the breach,” people said.

Heavy rainfall has already wreaked havoc in the area with flooding, while the breach in the canal has added to the misery of the people.

Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The river has also been in medium flood at Kot Mithan and developed a breach in protective dyke of Mashori Bund. The water of the river breach advancing towards areas adjoining to Kot Mithan and Basti Laghari in outskirts.

It was earlier reported that all off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu, Taunsa and Punjnad barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

