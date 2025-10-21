Breakthrough eye implant helps blind patients regain ability to read

A group of blind patients can now read again after receiving a life-changing implant at the back of their eyes. A surgeon who inserted microchips into five patients at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London describes the results of the international trial as “astounding.”

As reported by BBC, this technology provides hope for individuals with an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), known as geographic atrophy (GA), which affects over 250,000 people in the UK and five million worldwide.

This condition is more common among older individuals as cells in a small area of the retina at the back of the eye gradually become damaged and die.

This leads to blurred or distorted central vision, often resulting in the loss of color and fine details. The new procedure involves inserting a tiny 2mm-square photovoltaic microchip, with the thickness of a human hair, under the retina.

Patients then put on glasses with a built-in video camera. The camera sends an infrared beam of video images to the implant at the back of the eye, which sends them on to a small pocket processor to be enhanced and made clearer.

The images are then sent back to the patient’s brain, via the implant and optic nerve, giving them some vision again.

The patients spent months learning how to interpret the images.

In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, 38 patients with geographic atrophy (GA) from five European countries participated in a trial for the Prima implant, developed by the California biotech firm Science Corporation.

Of 32 patients given the implant, 27 were able to read again using their central vision. After a year, this equated to an improvement of 25 letters, or five lines, on an eye chart.

Notably, the technology would not benefit to restore sight in people who are born blind, because they do not have a functioning optic nerve to pass signals to the brain.